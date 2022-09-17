Sexual harassment allegations rock two universities in Jammu

The academic atmosphere in two main universities here has got vitiated amid first-ever complaints of sexual harassment. Faculty members of the University of Jammu (JU) is already on strike demanding a CBI probe into the suicide by an Associate Professor Chandra Shekhar of the Psychology Department, who they claim was not given opportunity to clarify his position into allegations of sexual harassment.

While the situation in the University of Jammu was still on boil, allegations of sexual harassment of a scholar by a faculty member of the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi University (SMVDU) have come forth.

In a swift action following protest by students, the SMVDU authorities have sent the faculty member on leave and relieved him of his official duties till the completion of enquiry proceedings.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is Chancellor of both the universities. The SMVDU is located near Katra on the foothills of the Vaishnodevi Shrine that also funds it.

A spokesman of SMVDU in a statement said: “The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) constituted in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has received a complaint from a female PhD Scholar regarding sexual harassment against a faculty member.”

“The ICC headed by a senior female faculty member has initiated the enquiry proceedings into the complaint of the scholar. The University shall ensure that the enquiry is taken to its logical conclusion in a time bound manner and action as warranted under rules shall be taken.”

“Meanwhile, the faculty member has been sent on leave and relieved of his official duties till completion of the enquiry proceedings,” the statement added.

Jammu University Teachers Association (JUTA) that is spearheading the agitation in the University of Jammu is not satisfied with enquiry by an SIT constituted by the police to probe suicide by the teacher who, before hanging himself in the Psychology Department, had written on the blackboard that the allegations against him were false.

Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai had recently appealed to the JUTA to withdraw their strike that was affecting academics of the university.

In a statement the striking faculty said that the “JUTA strongly believes and feels that the administration has failed to fix the responsibility of the procedural lapses. The principle of natural justice was grossly violated. JUTA questions the ‘haste’ in which the suspension was ordered within six days of the receipt of the complaint, whereas, the regulations provide seventeen days to the respondent for giving his/her response to the complaint.” The JUTA has also claimed that proper opportunity was not given to the associate professor to clarify his position.