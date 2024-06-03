Severe heatwave in Chhattisgarh, death toll mounts to 15

The relentless heatwave conditions in Chhattisgarh continue to claim a heavy toll, with two additional fatalities reported on Sunday. This brings the total number of heat-related deaths in the state to over 15, including six in Bilaspur and four in Janjgir-Champa.

The Bilaspur division alone has witnessed ten deaths due to the severe heat conditions.

On the concluding day of the Nautapa, a nine-day heat spell, a critically ill patient admitted to SIMS hospital in Bilaspur succumbed to the extreme heat. The intense temperatures from early morning left residents struggling, with many avoiding outdoor activities due to the risk of heatstroke.

Despite a slight drop in temperature compared to the preceding days, the Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions in Bilaspur, Mungeli, Korba, Janjgir-Champa, and Kabirdham. The mercury touched 42.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a notable decrease from the 46.8 degrees recorded on Friday.

Dr Khileshwar Singh, a senior health expert, in a conversation with The Statesman, emphasised the importance of staying hydrated to combat dehydration caused by the extreme heat. He recommended consuming plenty of water and other hydrating beverages. Dr Singh also advised wearing loose, cotton clothing and using umbrellas and sunglasses when outdoors to mitigate the effects of the heat.

Rainfall in various parts of the state, including Jagdalpur and Narayanpur, brought some respite, although humidity levels remained high. Over the past 24 hours, Raipur recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. Bilaspur saw temperatures of 42.4 degrees, with Pendra Road and Ambikapur at around 41 degrees.

The weather department predicts no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next five days and has urged citizens to take necessary precautions. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, especially children and the elderly, to prevent heat-related illnesses.