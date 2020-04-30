Parthala Village in Sector 122, Noida has been cordoned off and is likely to be declared a Coronavirus hotspot after a 35-year-old man from the village tested positive for COVID-19.

This is likely to affect about 10, 000 families that are staying across Sectors 119, 120 and 122 as most of the helping staff like housekeeping, domestic maids, maintenance and security personnel, milkmen, drivers, plumbers and electricians working in residential societies in the apartment complexes are residing in Parthala Village.

These apartment complexes are in the green zone.

Some of the prominent societies likely to be affected are Gaur Grandeur, Amrapali Zodiac, Eldeco Amantran, Prateek Laurel, Amrapali Platinum and RG Residency.

Talking to The Statesman, Som Nath Saha, Secretary, Gaur Grandeur Apartment Owners Association, Sector 119 said, “We have made full arrangements inside the society itself for a comfortable stay with all the precautions and facilities for the workers if they decide to work. We have done this so that they don’t have to go back to the affected area and put themselves at the risk of getting infected because the District Magistrate, Noida has officially declared it (Parthala Village) a hotspot on Wednesday night and it would be locked-up on Friday morning.

“We are asking, rather encouraging the employees to stay here in the society and we have also released their last month’s salary in advance so that they have cash in hand. This has instilled confidence in them and all the basic needs like accommodation and food would be taken care of by the society.”

The parameters issued by the government are fully in place and the workers would be provided with PPEs, gloves, masks and sanitisation, etc. to make sure that the standards of hygiene are met. added Saha.

Meanwhile, Suhas LY, DM Noida had informed on Wednesday that in Gautam Budha Nagar two more persons were discharged.

He shared the information via his official Twitter handle.