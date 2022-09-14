Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The heavy rains threw life out of gear in Mumbai’s Sion area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara will stay on ‘Orange’ alert on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain forecast.

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index, a total of 120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 to August 12, according to the Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report.

A total of 95 persons were injured amidst the torrential downpour in the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the coastal state received 804.5 mm of rainfall till August 11.

A number of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.