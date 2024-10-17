Several injured as locals clash with police over Hasdeo forest clearance in Chhattisgarh

On Thursday morning, violent clashes erupted near the Parsa coal block in the Hasdeo forest region resulting in injuries to six police officers, including a town inspector (TI), sub-inspector (SI), a head constable, and the village kotwar. Approximately 10 to 12 villagers also sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The unrest began when hundreds of locals, opposing the ongoing deforestation in the area, confronted the police force deployed there to oversee the operation. The protest quickly escalated into violence as villagers, armed with bows, arrows, slingshots, and stones, launched an attack on the police, leaving six officers injured. In response, the authorities fortified Parsa village, turning it into a temporary security camp to prevent further escalation.

At the center of the controversy is the Parsa coal block, one of several sites, including Parsa East, Kete Basan, and the Kete Extension, allocated to the Rajasthan by the Chhattisgarh government. The coal mining operations at these locations are managed by the Adani Group, operating under a Mining Development Operation (MDO) agreement. A significant portion of the extracted coal fuels Adani’s power plants.

While mining at Parsa East and Kete Basan has proceeded in phases, the tree felling for the Parsa coal block has sparked fresh tensions. A 2009 survey estimates that around 2.47 lakh trees with a circumference exceeding 30 cm are marked for removal at Parsa East and Kete Basan, and an additional 96,000 trees are set to be felled in Parsa.

Local activists and environmentalists, notably the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, have condemned these operations, alleging that the forest clearances granted based on fraudulent documentation. They demand an immediate halt to activities, emphasizing the ecological importance of the Hasdeo Aranya forests, often called the “lungs of central India”. The activists argue that these ancient forests, rivers, and streams are vital for maintaining air and water quality in central and northern Chhattisgarh, including urban centers like Bilaspur and Korba.

Alok Shukla, Goldman Environmental Prize winner and convenor with Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, stated, “The battle for Hasdeo is not merely about trees; it is a fight to protect the environment, indigenous rights, and the long-term sustainability of resources that impact millions.”

As the crisis unfolds, the future of the Parsa coal block remains uncertain. With national attention focused on the region, the response of authorities and stakeholders will be critical in determining whether economic growth can be balanced with environmental conservation and the rights of local communities.