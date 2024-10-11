Seven policemen injured in mob attack in Odisha

At least seven policemen, including an inspector, while undertaking a drive to rescue a kidnapped minor girl, were injured on Friday following an attack by a group of miscreants in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

“A mob went on rampage and attacked the policemen in Badachana police station area in Jajpur district while the police team was on their way back to Delang in Puri district after rescuing the minor. The policemen were on their job to rescue the kidnapped girl after a complaint was lodged at the Delang police”, Pipili Sub Divisional Police Officer Biranchi Narayan Pati said.

The miscreants let loose violence to attack the police vehicle in a bid to snatch away the rescued victim. Later, policemen acted in restraint with mild resistance and saved the victim from a fresh abduction bid by the lawbreakers. At least seven policemen of both the Badachana and Delang police stations were injured as agitated people beat them up, the official said.

The injured policemen were hospitalised and later discharged as the injuries were mostly minor in nature.

The miscreants have been identified. A manhunt is on to arrest them at the earliest. The accused, who had kidnapped the minor, is absconding. He will also be arrested soon, concluded the SDPO Pati.