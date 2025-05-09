Seven Pakistani terrorists killed as BSF foils infiltration bid in J&K

At least seven heavily armed terrorists were gunned down as an infiltration bid from Pakistan was foiled by the BSF on Friday in the Jammu region.

These terrorists were trying to infiltrate through the International Border (IB) in the Samba district.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents the area in Parliament, said, “Major infiltration bid has been foiled by BSF on 8-9 May 2025, at the International Border (IB) in the Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir”.

“At least seven terrorists killed and extensive damage caused to the Pakistan Post Dhandhar, says BSF”, he wrote on X.

The BSF said that ”at around 2300 hours on 8 May, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K”.

“This infiltration bid was supported by fire from the Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar. Alert troops of BSF neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least 7 terrorists and causing extensive damage to the Pak Post Dhandhar,” a BSF officer said.

Further details are awaited.