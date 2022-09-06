Seven MoUs signed between India, Bangladesh

On Tuesday, India and Bangladesh signed seven Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Delhi.

India-Bangladesh delegation-level talks led by PM Modi and Hasina were commenced at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

“India-Bangladesh delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi & PM Sheikh Hasina commence. On the agenda are issues related to connectivity, energy, water resources, trade & investment, border management & security, development partnership and regional & multilateral matters,” the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. Being constructed under India’s concessional financing scheme, the Project will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh’s National Grid.

India has extended nearly USD 9.5 billion to Bangladesh in concessional loans and is taking up several connectivity projects. A quick look at: 1️⃣Khulna-Darshana railway line project

2️⃣Parbatipur-Kaunia railway line project

Earlier, Hasina laid a wreath and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Soon after the welcome, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said she feels happy to be in India every time while noting significant ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

“India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other,” the Bangladesh Premier said today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bangladesh PM Hasina as she arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hasina shook hands with PM Modi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present. Rashtrapati Bhavan was decked up for Hasina’s welcome. She is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today.

Hasina began her four-day visit to India yesterday as Bangladesh is an essential partner under India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.

Soon after arriving in New Delhi on Monday, the Bangladesh Prime Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest. She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.

PM Hasina was welcomed by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways in New Delhi upon her arrival here on Monday.

Hasina’s visit is crucial and will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Prime Minister also got clicked with the dancers who welcomed her.

This is her first visit after both nations’ bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021. Last year also marked the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation.

PM Modi visited Bangladesh in 2021. Maitri Diwas celebrations were held in 20 capitals around the world including Delhi and Dhaka.