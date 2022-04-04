Seven houseboats gutted in Srinagar

Seven houseboats and three sheds were gutted in a massive fire in Nigeen Lake in Srinagar in the wee hours on Monday. The loss was estimated around crore of rupees.

Gutting of the houseboats in the middle of the tourist season has caused massive economic loss to the owners.

Reports said that the fire started from a houseboat and engulfed the adjacent ones. Locals and police vainly tried to douse the flames but the houseboats were gutted before the blaze was brought under control.

An official of the Fire department said that six fire tenders were rushed to spot as soon as news about the fire was received. He said fire was reported towards the Nigeen Club.

The fire started from a houseboat at around 2 am and then spread to others, houseboat owners said.

Cause of the fire was being ascertained by the police. The houseboats damaged include “Royal paradise, India Palace, Jersey, Lily of the world, New Maharaja Palace, Young Swift and Flora.”

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expressed grief and sorrow on the fire incident in which seven houseboats were gutted in a massive blaze.

Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President KCC&I urged Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, J&K for immediate financial relief and full support, rehabilitation and compensation to the affected houseboat owners.

He also asked the administration to give permission for construction of new houseboats under single window clearance and provide them timber on subsidized rates.