Seven arrested after cattle skulls found near Namghar in Assam

Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged slaughter of cattle near a religious site in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The development comes after three cattle skulls were discovered dumped along a roadside, just 30 metres from the Siring Chuk Namghar—an important Vaishnavite place of worship.

Police identified the arrested as Monsur Ali (60) and Md. Rejjak Ali (29) from Rangchali Debera Doloni; Saha Ali (48), Diluar Hussain (25), and Dildar Hussain (30) from Deobil Christian village; and Abu Kalam Ali (33) and Jahidul Islam (22) from Chukulibhoria. All fall under the jurisdiction of North Lakhimpur and Panigaon police stations. Advertisement

During a subsequent search at the residence of Monsur Ali, police reportedly recovered three more cattle skulls, intensifying suspicions that the act was premeditated. The remains have been seized and sent for forensic examination as part of ongoing legal proceedings.

Advertisement Confirming the arrests, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to condemn the act.

“Such acts that hurt religious sentiments and threaten the fabric of our society will be dealt with severely. I appreciate the swift action taken by Lakhimpur Police,” Sarma said in a post.

The discovery has sparked outrage among local residents, with several community leaders calling it a deliberate attempt to provoke religious sentiment.

Security has been heightened around sensitive areas, including religious sites, to prevent any escalation of tensions.

Investigators are probing whether the accused are part of an organised group aiming to disrupt peace in the region. A special team has been constituted to lead the inquiry.

Meanwhile, appeals for calm have been issued by local religious and civil society leaders. While condemning the act, they urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours and to maintain Assam’s tradition of communal harmony.

“This is clearly meant to divide us. We must not fall into the trap of those who want to incite hatred,” said a spokesperson for the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

The Siring Chuk Namghar, deeply rooted in Assam’s 15th-century Vaishnavite tradition, holds emotional and spiritual significance for thousands of devotees in the region.