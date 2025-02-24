Setting new benchmark, UP women’s participation in MGNREGA hits 42%

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing significant success in its efforts to make women self-reliant. In the financial year 2024-25, women’s participation in the MGNREGA scheme reached 42 per cent, reflecting their increasing role in the rural economy, officials here disclosed on Monday.

Various government schemes aimed at empowering women are showing tangible results across the state.

Additionally, over 96 lakh rural families have been included under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), playing a crucial role in providing employment and economic empowerment to women.

Advertisement

To promote digital transactions at the village level, 39,556 BC Sakhis have been deployed under the BC (banking correspondents) Sakhi Yojana. These women have successfully facilitated financial transactions worth over Rs 31,103 crore, earning dividends of Rs 84.38 crore. This initiative is not only strengthening the digital economy in rural areas, but also providing women with a steady source of income.

Advertisement

The Lakhpati Didi Yojana, designed to foster financial independence among women, has transformed the lives of thousands. So far, more than 31 lakh women have been identified under this initiative, out of which over 2 lakh women have already become lakhpatis. The scheme is creating new avenues for entrepreneurship and self-employment, making rural women economically independent.

The UP government has taken a significant step to boost the food processing industry, allocating Rs 300 crore in incentives. This initiative will not only strengthen the sector, but also create thousands of job opportunities for women.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is setting a new benchmark in women’s empowerment through various economic initiatives. These government schemes are not only making rural women self-reliant but also playing a crucial role in strengthening the state’s economy.

The Yogi government has launched the Surya Sakhi initiative, under which one Surya Sakhi will be deployed in each of the 57,702 gram panchayats of Uttar Pradesh. Women-led enterprises under Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) will now be linked to Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) products, creating sustainable employment opportunities.

In the first phase, 10,000 enterprises will be integrated with solar-based technologies, such as solar flour mills, water pumps, dryers, cold storage, food processing machines, and milk chillers. To support women entrepreneurs in the solar energy sector, a company named ‘Prerna Ojas’ has been formed under UPSRLM. The company will provide training in solar product manufacturing, solar shops, clean cooking, and other related fields.

The Surya Sakhi programme, launched in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), aims to equip women with skills in the renewable energy sector.