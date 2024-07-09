Services ‘not stopped’ for LPG consumers with incomplete biometric authentication: Govt

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Tuesday clarified that no service or benefit has been stopped for consumers whose biometric authentication has not been completed.

Reiterating the process for the domestic LPG consumers to complete the Biometric Aadhaar Authentication, the ministry said they can use various channels.

Like during LPG cylinder deliveries, the LPG delivery personnel can be asked to conduct Biometric Aadhaar Authentication.

Customers also have the option to visit their LPG distributor showrooms at their convenience for authentication.

Further, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) provide mobile applications that enable customers to complete the authentication process independently.

Standard Operating Procedure of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) also clearly mentions biometric authentication as a prerequisite to apply for a new connection.

The Petroleum ministry said that significant numbers of Biometric Aadhaar Authentications – over 35 lakh PMUY beneficiaries – were successfully conducted during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps.

Authentication activities are being undertaken as a part of LPG Safety Inspections/Camps which are currently undergoing, it said.

To further augment the authentication of consumers, MoPNG in October 2023 had issued directions to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to undertake & complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication of PMUY and PAHAL beneficiaries.

It also highlighted that over 55% of PMUY beneficiaries have already completed their Biometric Aadhaar authentication.