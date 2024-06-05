Separatist leader Amritpal Singh’s wife visits him in jail after poll victory

A day after Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was elected to Parliament from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab, his wife visited him at Dibrugarh jail in Upper Assam, where he has been detained under the National Security Act since November last year.

Singh’s legal counsel, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, also met with him and spoke to local media about their forthcoming legal strategy.

“The next strategy is to obtain bail,” Khalsa stated.

He asserted that Singh’s arrest was unjust, arguing that Singh was dedicated to eradicating drug abuse in Punjab. “Amritpal Singh was making Punjab drug-free, and his arrest was illegal and immoral,” Khalsa said.

The visit comes amid mounting calls for Singh’s release, with supporters claiming that his detention is unjust.

This sentiment was echoed in the substantial voter turnout that saw Singh achieve a decisive victory in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. On June 4, the Election Commission confirmed Singh’s win by a margin of 1,97,120 votes over Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.

Campaigning from his jail cell in Assam, Singh managed to garner 4,04,430 votes, significantly surpassing Zira, who received 2,07,310 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, Laljit Singh Bhullar, finished in third place with 1,94,836 votes.

Amritpal Singh, the head of ‘Waris Punjab De,’ was arrested last year during a significant crackdown.

Despite these challenges, Singh’s electoral success is seen as a significant political triumph, underscoring his influence and the support he commands among his constituents.

The returning officer for the Khadoor Sahib constituency issued Singh’s election certificate to his family members, marking a notable achievement for Singh despite his ongoing imprisonment.