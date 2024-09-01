Senior JD-U leader KC Tyagi resigns as party’s national spokesperson

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader KC Tyagi has stepped down from his role as the party’s national spokesperson, citing his involvement in other organisational responsibilities.

In his resignation letter addressed to JD-U president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tyagi expressed his inability to continue as the national spokesperson due to his increased organisational duties.

“I cannot justify the role of the party spokesperson due to my involvement in other additional tasks. Therefore, I kindly request to be relieved of these responsibilities,” he wrote in a release, shared on X on Sunday.

Advertisement

Tyagi also revealed that he had previously conveyed his desire to step down during the party’s National Executive session earlier this year but was persuaded to stay on due to Nitish Kumar’s “affection and trust.”

He also attributed his absence from TV debates over the past few months to this decision.

“You may have noticed that I have been absent from debates on TV channels for the past several months,” Tyagi explained in the letter.

However, he assured that he would continue to be available for the party and the Bihar government’s publicity efforts whenever needed.

Tyagi’s resignation comes at a time of growing unease within the NDA coalition, particularly between the BJP and JD-U, following his remarks on several contentious issues such as the Agniveer scheme, the Uniform Civil Code, and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

His outspoken views on these topics were reportedly at odds with the BJP’s official stance.

In the wake of Tyagi’s resignation, the JD-U appointed Rajiv Ranjan Prasad as the new national spokesperson, according to a party release. Mr Tyagi has resigned from the post of national spokesperson for personal reasons, the party said.