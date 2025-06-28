Senior IPS officer Parag Jain appointed as new R&AW chief

The government has appointed senior Indian Police Service officer Parag Jain as the next Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), the country’s foreign intelligence agency, sources said.

The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved Jain’s appointment, who will succeed Ravi Sinha, and his tenure is said to begin from July 1.

Advertisement

Jain is a 1989 batch IPS of the Punjab cadre, whose term as R&AW chief will be for the coming two years, while Sinha is retiring on June 30.

Advertisement

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Parag Jain, IPS to the post of Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) under Cabinet Secretariat for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post until further orders, whichever is earlier…” an order said.

The senior officer’s career includes significant experience with the country’s external intelligence agency and also includes contributions in anti-terror operations in Punjab.

He has extensive experience in the field, as well as good global exposure and experience.

His promotion to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab came in the beginning of the year, 2021, while he was said to be on central deputation during that period.

It is said that the officer is very well versed with technological-driven intelligence, which is a very important aspect in the present times when the world is evolving, while criminals are also using technology for executing crimes.