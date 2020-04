The Narendra Modi government, in a major reshuffle of the top bureaucracy on Sunday, senior IAS officers AK Sharma and Tarun Bajaj were moved out of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

AK Sharma, a 1988-batch IAS of Gujarat cadre and also an Additional Secretary in the PMO has been appointed Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and will take over upon superannuation of the present incumbent Arun Kumar Panda on April 30.