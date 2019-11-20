As the picture is still not clear in Maharashtra over government formation, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday that the clouds over the political turmoil shall clear within a couple of days or so.

“There are certain internal processes of the different parties, the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, which are currently on. A Sena-Chief Minister-led government will assume office by the first week of December,” Raut asserted.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik also came with up clarification about the chief Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi today, Malik said that as the farmers in the states are facing tough times and because there is no government in the there, the meeting with the PM convey him about their problems. “Today at 5 pm there will be a meeting between NCP and Congress at Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence. We will be discussing about government formation in Maharashtra,” he said.

While, Sena’s Raut replying to a question that attempts are being made to lure legislators on different sides, people who don’t want to see a Shiv Sena government are spreading rumours and creating confusion.

“In the Sena, the decision making is faster as it comes from the top to bottom, in NCP, the chief sounds out the party on taking a certain decision democratically and takes a little longer. The Congress has its own century-plus old traditions of arriving at any decision. The picture will start clearing from tomorrow,” Raut assured.

To a question whether Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sena MP said “for the cause of the farmers, he will go and meet anybody” to ensure that the state’s disaster-hit peasantry gets maximum help and relief.

According to news agency IANS’s report, political sources in Mumbai indicate that despite speculation and impatience in some circles, most issues have been finalized among the three parties, and it is only a matter of time before they announce their alliance and complete the government formation process.