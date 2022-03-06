Seminar on democracy and constitution held

Yuva Chetna organised a seminar on “Democracy and Constitution” at the Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi today.

Swami Abhishek Brahmchari,Lokpal Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, MP Suresh Prabhu,National Convenor of Yuva Chetna Rohit Kumar Singh, Industrialist Mahendra Goenka, Vice-Chancellor of National Sanskrit University Dr Srinivas varakhedi and Dr Pawanindra Lal participated in the seminar.

Swami Abhishek Brahmchari said India is the biggest democracy in the world and the Constitution is the legal document which enriches the country. Swami Abhishek stated Yuva Chetna is continuously working for the betterment of the nation.

Chief Guest Lokpal Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghosh said India got its Constitution after independence. Justice Ghosh said the Constitution came into being after lengthy discussions.

Chief Speaker MP Suresh Prabhu said India is a very strong democratic state where voters decide the future of the country. He stated that a poor man enjoys the same power that an influential person enjoys in this country.

While presiding over the seminar, National Convenor Of Yuva Chetna stated that even the son of a farmer can become the Prime Minister in India because it is a democratic nation. Singh demanded a common education system from the government.