Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed land allotment certificates to indigenous landless people in Sivasagar, Assam. Chief Minister and Ministers of Assam Government and Union Minister Rameswar Teli were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that with over 1 lakh native families of Assam getting the right to land, a big concern has gone away from the life of people in Sivasagar.

He said today’s event is connected with self-respect, independence and safety of the native people of Assam. He noted the importance of Sivasagar, which is known for the sacrifices for the country. He said taking into account the importance of Sivasagar in the history of Assam, the Government is taking steps to include Sivasagar in the 5 most Archaeological sites in the country.

The Prime Minister remarked that as the nation is remembering Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary, 23rd January is being celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’.

The Prime Minister said rapid development and social protection of the tribals in Assam has been the commitment of the government. He said many steps have also been taken to encourage Assamese language and its literature.

Similarly, the great personalities of every community have been honoured. Last 4 and a half years, many efforts have been made to preserve historical objects of religious and spiritual importance. He added that rapid steps are also being taken to free the encroachment and improve the Kaziranga National Park.

The Prime Minister remarked that for a self-reliant India, the rapid development of North East and Assam is necessary.

Talking about the mantra of his government, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, The Prime Minister said that the government is taking the benefit of development to all the sections.