Seer demands PoK in guru dakshina from Army Chief

Revered Hindu spiritual leader Padma Vibhushan Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya has demanded ‘Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’ (PoK) as his ‘guru dakshina’ from Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who took blessings from the seer at his ashram in Chitrakoot.

The Jagadguru told some media persons on Thursday that the Chief of Army Staff visited his Ashram on Wednesday along with his wife and sought his blessings.

The saint said that the General received initiation from him in the Ram Mantra — the same mantra that Hanuman received from Sita, and achieved victory over Lanka.

“I told him that I wanted something in my guru dakshina that no other guru has ever asked for until now. I demanded PoK from the General, and he agreed,” Swami Rambhadracharya said.

“Now we will give a befitting reply to Pakistan,” he asserted.

General Upendra Dwivedi is from village Mudla in the Gadh region of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh.

Significantly, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi is from village Maduhar in the Rampur Baghelan region of the neighbouring Satna district of the state.

Both are also school-time friends, classmates, and alumni of Sainik School, Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh.

General Dwivedi joined Sainik School, Rewa, in July 1973 and passed out in 1981.

Both the top-ranking officers of the Indian Army and Navy have made Madhya Pradesh proud, as for the first time in the country’s history, the Chief of Navy and Chief of Army are from Madhya Pradesh.