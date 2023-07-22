Seema Haider seeks PM Modi and CM Yogi’s permission to stay in India with her love from PUBG

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, took a step by illegally entering India to be with the man she fell in love with on a gaming app. She reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, earnestly seeking permission to stay in India.

Her journey of love began when she connected with Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, through the popular online game PUBG in 2019. Over time, their friendship blossomed into something deeper, leading Seema to take this life-changing decision.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that they are investigating the matter concerning Seema Haider, who made her way to India over two months ago from Pakistan. She entered the country illegally without a visa, crossing through Nepal.

Previously, she had been arrested for her illegal entry, but her plea for refuge with Sachin was strong. The UP police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad questioned her, and on Friday, she made a heartfelt appeal to PM Modi and CM Yogi, fearing dire consequences if she were to return to Pakistan.

Seema revealed that her brother had joined the Pakistani Army in 2022, but in a low rank. According to her, they got married at the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal, though the temple administration denies the occurrence of marriages there. Seema, a thirty-year-old from Sindh province in Pakistan, shared that she had no other choice but to cross illegally as she could not bear the thought of living in Pakistan any longer.

She expressed her genuine concern for her safety if she were to go back, stating that her life would be in grave danger if anyone in Pakistan found out about her plans to come to India. Seema emphasized that she is not a spy, seeking to allay any doubts about her intentions.

Despite their arrest on July 4 for the illegal entry, both Seema and Sachin managed to secure bail on July 7. They are currently living together with Seema’s four young children in a house in the Rabupura area, after Sachin was held for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

Their love story, born out of a virtual world, has now become a real-life struggle for Seema, who hopes to build a future with Sachin and her children in India.