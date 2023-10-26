‘Seeing defeat in elections, BJP…’: Pilot sums up ED raid on Rajasthan Congress chief

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and the probe agency’s summon to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot.

Addressing a press conference, Pilot said that the Government of India has sensed its defeat in the upcoming Rajasthan elections and therefore they are misusing the central agencies to create fear among Congress leaders.

“Seeing its defeat in the Rajasthan elections, Government of India has understood this and specifically targeted Congress leaders… Raids were conducted without any evidence and facts…These kinds of raids have been conducted to give a message that if we (BJP) become politically weak, then they will misuse the agencies of the Government of India, whether it is CBI, ED, or Income Tax and we will try to create a kind of fear…,” Pilot said.

The Congress leader said that it has become a habit of the BJP to use government agencies as a weapon and tool “to target, harass and intimidate Opposition leaders”.

“When they feel that they can’t win elections through mandate of the people of the state, then they engage these agencies…” he added.

Pilot further asserted that the Congress party is doing exceedingly well in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, including Rajasthan and that these intimidating tactics will not work.

“In all 5 states, Congress is doing exceedingly well, and all these intimidating tactics will not work. I keep saying we must take inspiration from Rahul Gandhi, who has faced all these challenges…,” he added.

Earlier in the day, conducted searches at 11 locations, including premises of Dotasra, in connection with the alleged money laundering charges in a case related to exam paper leak scam. The probe agency also sent a summon to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot.