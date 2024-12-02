Security stepped up at Bangladesh missions following protests against attacks on Hindus

India on Monday regretted the ”breach of premises” at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala by demonstrators who protested against the persecution of Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country and the detention of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Das Prabhu.

”Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. The government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The statement came amid increasing pressure on the government to take up forcefully with the interim government in Dhaka the issue of attacks on the minorities, particularly Hindus, in the neighbouring country.

In Agartala, the demonstrators, led by the Hindu Sangharsh Samity, a prominent right-wing group, staged a sit-in outside the Bangladesh mission. They condemned the attacks on Hindus and the ”illegal” arrest of the ISKCON leader.