Security Forces Seize Weapons and Explosives in Coordinated Manipur Operations

In a decisive move to reinforce security in the volatile regions of Manipur’s hill and valley districts, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises on Tuesday across the state.

These efforts, focused on vulnerable fringe areas, led to the significant seizure of weapons, explosives, and other dangerous materials.

During the first operation in the Saikul ridge area of Churachandpur district, forces uncovered a hidden cache of arms, including a 9mm pistol, two modified long-range mortar launchers (Pompis), a single-barrel 12-bore long-range gun, two HE-36 hand grenades, 37 live rounds of ammunition, and two detonator fuses, a statement said.

The strategic concealment of these items suggests they were intended for future violent use.

Simultaneously, a second operation in the Champhai Hill area of Imphal East District resulted in the discovery of three improvised explosive launchers (Pompis), a magazine pouch, and a bulletproof jacket.

Authorities are now intensifying intelligence efforts to dismantle any remaining threats and ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.