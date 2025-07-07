Security forces neutralise Maoist sniper in Chhattisgarh encounter

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have neutralised a senior Maoist commander during an intense encounter in the National Park region of Bijapur district. The dead insurgent was believed to be active in several high-profile attacks, including the Tekalgudem ambush and Dharmaram camp assault.

The slain Maoist, Sodi Kanna, was the deputy commander of Company No. 02 of the outlawed PLGA Battalion No. 01 and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.

The joint operation, launched on July 4, was based on confirmed intelligence about Maoist movements in the area. Personnel from the District Reserve Guards (DRG) of Bijapur and Dantewada, Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA units 202 and 210, and the CRPF’s Young Platoon were mobilised for the mission. After intermittent exchanges of fire with Maoist cadres, the forces recovered Kanna’s body along with a .303 rifle, AK-47 magazine, 59 live rounds, Maoist uniform, explosives, detonators, communication equipment, and propaganda material.

Kanna, a trusted associate of central committee member Madvi Hidma, was believed to be active in several high-profile attacks, including the Tekalgudem ambush and Dharmaram camp assault. He served as a sniper within his battalion, and his elimination is considered a serious blow to the Maoist outfit’s operational strength.

“This year’s operations are a continuation of the strategic momentum gained in 2024. In the past 18 months, we have recovered the bodies of 415 hardcore Maoists,” said Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range. “Such outcomes reflect coordinated planning, tactical execution, and growing public cooperation.”

He added, “Despite the onset of monsoon and difficult terrain, security forces, including DRG, STF, CoBRA, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CAF, and Bastar Fighters, remain fully committed to sustained operations in the region.”