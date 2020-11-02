Security forces in an encounter on Sunday killed the top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander (Dr) Saifullah Mir who was behind the recent killing of three BJP activists in Kashmir.

One of Kashmir’s most wanted terrorists, Saifullah was trapped in the Rangreth area of Srinagar where an encounter broke out in the afternoon.

An aide of Saifullah was captured alive from the encounter spot.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated the security forces for killing Saifullah within two days of the attack on the BJP activists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. He had yesterday said that the police was following various leads to trace the killers of the BJP activists.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar, said that they had got information that some terrorists who had come from south Kashmir were hiding in the Rangreth area near the old airfield.

“A joint operation was launched by the police and CRPF and later the Army also joined,” he said.

As the joint team of security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, triggering off a gunfight.

In the ensuing encounter, Saifullah was gunned down while one of his associates was captured alive.

The IGP said that they are waiting for the family members of Saifullah to identify the body after which it will be sent for burial.

Kumar termed the killing of Saifullah a ‘big success’ for the security forces. He is the second HM chief killed by the security forces this year.

Earlier in May, Riyaz Naikoo who was operational commander was killed in an encounter in Pulwama and after him Saifullah was nominated as the new HM chief.

Saifullah was a school dropout and never joined the medical profession. He was named ‘doctor’ by the then HM chief Naikoo as Saifullah used to provide first aid to terrorists injured in encounters.

He was recruited in the HM by Naikoo in 2014 and was named HM chief five days after Naikoo was killed in an encounter in May this year. He had been associated with Burhan Wani for a long time.

Saifullah topped the list of the top 10 most wanted terrorists in Kashmir that was recently prepared by security agencies.

He was also wanted in several cases of terror attacks at security forces and civilians. Police said he had killed many innocent people including three policemen. He was behind the killing of two truck drivers immediately after the abrogation of Article 370. He attacked a sarpanch in Kulgam recently but the latter survived the attack.

Dilbag Singh said the security forces have killed over 200 militants this year so far.

This includes about 190 militants in the valley and the rest in the Jammu region, he said.