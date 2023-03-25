Security forces have fought decisive battle against Left Wing extremism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that security forces in the country have fought a decisive battle against Left Wing extremism in the last 9 years and achieved a huge success.

The CRPF has been able to remove the obstructions in the path of development, caused by the Left Wing extremists, he said while speaking at the CRPF’s 84th Raising Day celebrations at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. He also inaugurated Prasar Bharati’s news bulletin for the Bastar Division in the local language of Halbi.

Shah said that whether it was in dealing with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing peace to the Northeast, or fighting Left Wing extremism to bring development to the tribals, CRPF Jawans have displayed unparalleled valour and bravery in every field.

He said that the history of CRPF in the field of internal security of the country has been marked by the spirit of bravery, valour and sacrifice of all the jawans.

Shah said that three development projects of CRPF worth Rs 174 crores have also been launched here today. He said that Akashvani has also started Prasar Bharati’s weekly news bulletin in Halbi language today.

The Home Minister said that the incidents of Left Wing extremism-related violence have come down by 76%, from the peak of 2010 and the loss of lives has also come down by about 78%. Apart from this, the CRPF has also formed a joint task force with the police of different states to stop the Left Wing extremists from taking advantage of the inter-state borders.