Security forces bust underground terrorist hideout in Rajouri

Security forces on Tuesday evening busted an underground hideout of terrorists in dense forests of Sagrawat village in Darhal police station area of Rajouri district.

Police said that based on specific information, a team of Police from Darhal police station, SoG, Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) in areas of Sagrawat forest in Darhal.

During this operation, the security forces succeeded to zero-in over an underground hideout that was established within dense forest cover. The was covered with soil from above to hide it.

During search, forces recovered estables and other items that include four LPG cylinders, six empty AK rifle magazines, one pistol magazine with thirteen bullets, one Insas rifle magazine with nineteen bullets, one communication set, one solar light with plate, one pair of hand gloves, wheat flour, refined wheat flour, dry fruits, some eatables, five litres capacity cooker, two litres capacity cooker, utensils, thirty pencil cells, two blankets, three bags, one pheran, one water can of 40 litres capacity, three power banks, one data cable, one adaptor, one shoe pair, one wire cutter, one screwdriver, one tiffin, one body warmer garment set, six hand grips, two torches, one pack of washing powder, one pack of Daliya, some milk powder packets and some other eatables.

Police said that searches in the area are going on and it seems that terrorists were using this hideout to hide themselves but their plot has been foiled by unearthing of this hideout.