Security beefed up in Ayodhya after arrest of terror suspect in Haryana

Security in and around Ram Temple and other places have been increased after a suspected terrorist and resident of Milkipur was recently arrested from Faridabad in Haryana.

During the interrogation of the terror suspect, it was revealed that a conspiracy was being hatched to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

In view of this, vigilance has been increased around the Ram temple and surrounding areas for the last three-four days.

Advertisement

In the sequence of events, security forces, on Thursday night, instructed the people living around the temple not to offer shelter to anyone not known to them in their house.

Security forces led by SP (Security) Balaramachari Dubey visited the areas surrounding the Ram temple on Thursday night and questioned the suspected youths.

People living in the areas of Katra, Durahi Kua, behind Jain Temple, Terdibazar, etc. were instructed not to shelter any unfamiliar in the house. At the same time, people were told that if a suspicious looking person or item is seen, immediately inform the police.

The SP (Security) said here on Friday that all CCTV cameras installed in the areas adjacent to Ram temple were checked. All are working and the entire area is in the eyes of the camera. There was a lack of adequate lighting in some areas, where lighting is being restored.

Continuous checking is being done at shops around the temple. Shopkeepers have also been appealed for cooperation, SP said.