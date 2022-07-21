Security beefed up for hassle-free Kanwar Yatra in Haryana

The Haryana Police, on Thursday, informed about extensive security and traffic arrangements they have made for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. They said the routes taken by the pilgrims across the state were secured with the deployment of adequate police personnel to ensure a safe and hassle-free yatra.

Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana PK Agrawal said all commissioners and district superintendents of police have been directed to ensure adequate arrangements for the safety of Kanwariyas and maintenance of law and order and smooth traffic flow during the yatra.

Instructions have also been given to ensure availability of additional police force in the districts where movement of the Kawariyas is expected. Ambulances, cranes and fire brigades will be deployed at critical points for quick response in case of any emergency.

The DGP said in order to ensure better coordination, meetings have been held with police officers of the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In these meetings, traffic diversion plans and security of devotees as well as the general public were discussed, he added.

Agrawal said separate lanes have been designated for heavy vehicles to segregate the movement of the Kanwariyas and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public as well as devotees. In addition, police vehicles have also been deployed for patrolling during the yatra.

The DGP said directions to carry out intensive patrolling on all routes being used by the Kanwarias have been issued. “Traffic jams must be avoided and camping or parking places must be located away from main roads with suitable security arrangements. All the officers must ensure that the kanwar shivirs should be established at sufficient distance from the road edge and the shivirs should be located on the same side on which kanwarias travel. Apart from this, field units have also been instructed to ensure adequate arrangements for the safety and security of female kanwarias,” he added.

The DGP said apart from keeping a watch on anti-social elements, the police would plan alternate routes for traffic diversion, if required. Police officers in Gurugram, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Mewat and Palwal districts have been asked to put extra emphasis on the security and traffic arrangements during the yatra, he added.

“Necessary instructions have also been given so that no communal tension should arise during the yatra and communal harmony should be maintained,” Agrawal said.

He made an appeal to all the Kanwarias to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order by following the rules prescribed for the smooth and safe kanwar yatra.