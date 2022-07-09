Secularism, tolerance core of Indian ethos: Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu stated that religion is a personal matter and that while one can take pride and practice one’s religion, no one has the right to denigrate others’ religious beliefs.

Speaking on the occasion of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, the Vice-President stressed that secularism and tolerance towards others’ religious views are at the core of Indian ethos and that sporadic incidents cannot undermine India’s commitment to the values of pluralism and inclusivity.

Observing that Indians are proving themselves as leaders in all fields, Naidu said India’s rise is widely being recognised on the global stage.

The Vice-President called for removing barriers hindering the emancipation of women in the country. He said though our civilisational ethos encourages equal participation of women in various fields, still there are many areas in which women are yet to realise their full potential.

Naidu called for a greater push for women’s education through consistent efforts of the governments. He said given an opportunity, women have always proven themselves in every discipline.

Referring to India’s glorious heritage in education, the Vice President said India’s stellar contribution to the field of education in ancient times earned it the status of ‘Viswa Guru’.

Mentioning the names of distinguished women scholars of ancient India such as Gargi and Maitreyi, he said since ancient times, there was a clear emphasis on women’s education. Naidu also praised many progressive rulers and reformers from Karnataka like Attimabbe and Sovaladevi, who were great patrons of learning, and the Virashaiva movement that focused on the emancipation of women through education.

Mentioning the names of many illustrious women alumni of the MCC, the Vice President lauded the College for empowering women since independence to become catalysts of change by bridging gender disparity in education.