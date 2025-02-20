Second phase of panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh sees robust participation amid tight security

Chhattisgarh witnessed a vibrant display of grassroots democracy on Thursday as the second phase of the three-tier panchayat elections unfolded across 43 development blocks. Over 46.84 lakh voters, including 23.17 lakh men, 23.66 lakh women, and 87 third-gender voters, exercised their franchise to elect representatives for 26,988 ward panchs, 3,774 sarpanchs, 899 Janpad Panchayat members, and 138 Zila Panchayat members. The polls, conducted through ballot papers, were marked by high enthusiasm, particularly in rural and Naxal-affected regions, with the final phase slated for February 23.

Polling began at 7 am in most regions and concluded at 3 pm, while the Naxal-affected Bastar division saw adjusted timings (6:45 am to 2 pm) to mitigate security risks. In Bijapur’s Usur and Bhopalpattanam Janpad Panchayats, long queues formed early, with women constituting a significant majority at many centres. Villagers in remote areas travelled kilometres on tractors and two-wheelers to cast their votes, reflecting a strong commitment to local governance.

Key constituencies like Sukma’s Chhindgarh block reported heavy participation despite Maoist threats, with 165 polling centres set up across 60 panchayats. Similarly, Dantewada’s Chikpal-Marjum panchayat recorded over 30% turnout by 11 am, underscoring the resilience of voters in conflict zones.

Elaborate security arrangements were implemented, with 400 police personnel deployed in Surajpur alone and additional forces in Bastar’s sensitive zones. However, the election was not without controversy — A teacher in Manora block, Jhaspur, was suspended for reporting to duty in an inebriated state, highlighting strict enforcement of election protocols.

In a dramatic turn, Sukna Kawre won the sarpanch seat in Adapalli Gram Panchayat (Bijapur) by a single vote, securing 43 votes against her rival’s 42. Meanwhile, re-polling was ordered in Suregaon Ward No. 8 (Balod district) after a symbol allocation error during the first phase on February 17.

This phase follows the first leg on February 17, which saw an 81.38% turnout across 53 blocks. Results for ward panchs, sarpanchs, and Janpad members will be declared on February 22, while Zila Panchayat outcomes are expected by February 23. The elections, conducted without party symbols, are seen as a litmus test for the BJP-led state government, which recently swept urban body polls, winning all 10 municipal corporations.

The third phase on February 23 will cover the remaining blocks, concluding a pivotal exercise in decentralised governance. With over 65,716 candidates in the fray for ward panch posts alone, these elections underscore Chhattisgarh’s commitment to empowering rural voices.