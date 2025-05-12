Seafood prices in Odisha soar on account of breeding season fishing prohibition

The prices of seafood have gone up manifold in the state as the annual fishing ban remains in force from 15 April to 14 June as part of the government initiative to protect fish breeding during the spawning season.

All mechanized sea-worthy vessels besides trawls are barred from venturing into the sea while the traditional fishermen are permitted to undertake fishing operations in country boats during the enforced fishing ban period.

With the demand for seafood on the higher side, the fish yield is substantially on the lower side. Thus seafood prices have soared on expected lines. This scenario will continue till mid-June when the prohibition will be lifted, said president of the Odisha State Fishermen Federation, Srikant Parida on Monday.

The price of seafood has registered a 100% spike and it may rise further as the traditional fishermen operating country boats are no match trawls to meet with the market demand, he said.

The principal fish landing centers in the Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Puri districts wear deserted look with little or no business because of enforced fishing ban.

The annual fishing ban is being enforced for the larger interest of those living on fishing activity. The restriction on fishing is imposed every year to allow breeding and multiplication of fish population. Thus it is aimed at greater interest for the fishermen as it leads to the larger yield. The fishermen and trawl operators had been asked not to undertake fishing voyages. Prohibition on sea fishing was promulgated under Odisha marine fishing regulation act besides the directions from the union government, said officials of marine fisheries department.

Though the fishermen and other stakeholders would be on the losing side due to the ban, it would reap long-term benefits for them in the form of higher catch, said officials.

Apart from fishing prohibition in view of the ongoing breeding season, the state government had imposed ‘fishing ban’ from 1 November to 31 May throughout the 20 km off the seacoast of the coastal district of Kendrapara from Dhamra coast to Devi river mouth in Jagatsinghpur district to protect the annual migration of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles to the Odisha coast for mating and laying eggs.