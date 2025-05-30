SDM slapping case: Naresh Meena gets bail in one case, no relief in another

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday granted bail to Naresh Meena in the infamous SDM slapping case of Samaravta village that occurred on November 13 last year.

However, he did not get any relief so far in another case of violence and arson in the aftermath of the slapping incident on November 13-14 last year.

Advertisement

As such, Meena will remain in jail.

Advertisement

A single bench of Justice Anil Kumar Upman accepted Meena’s second petition for bail in the case of slapping an on-duty SDM (FIR 166/2024-Nagar Fort Tonk) after seven months.

However, another bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Pravir Bhatnagar, did not grant any relief to Meena in the arson and violence case following the slapping incident on November 13-14.

The incident occurred during the by-poll in Samaravta village, where Meena, an Independent candidate, had slapped the area magistrate, SDM Amit Choudhary, accusing him of coercing villagers to vote.

Following the incident, Meena was arrested by the police. However, amid protests, villagers clashed with police and freed Meena from custody.

Later that night and the following morning, police used force, including tear gas, to control the situation in Samaravta and nearby villages.

Meena was re-arrested in the early hours of November 14, 2024.