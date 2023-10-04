Scuffle broke out between BRS and BJP workers in Telangana

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party Chief G Kishan Reddy has condemned the scuffle that broke out between BRS and BJP workers in an official Railway programme on Tuesday.

In the video BRS minister Harish Rao was seen kicking an LED TV and his followers were seen tearing apart posters of PM Modi at Siddipet Railway Station allegedly after CM KCR’s photo was not posted on the banners.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Kishan Reddy took to X and said “Minister in BRS Govt and an MP from the same party, vandalizing an official function – where developmental projects were to be inaugurated. Strongly condemn the acts of violence and irresponsible behaviour in an official function. Insecurity & frustration creeping in among the BRS party as the support and trust of people in Telangana for PM Modi & BJP is evident and increasing.”

In a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) wanted to join NDA to seek BJP’s support after Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections but he refused the offer due to “deeds” of the ruling dispensation.

While addressing a rally, PM Modi disclosed that KCR approached him and expressed his desire to join NDA.“KCR came to meet me in Delhi. He started telling me that the country is progressing under your leadership and said that he wanted to join NDA. He also asked me to extend support to him. I told him (KCR) that due to his deeds, Modi cannot associate with him,” PM Modi said.

“When BJP won 48 seats in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, KCR needed support. Before this election, he used to welcome me at the airport, but later suddenly he stopped doing so,” the Prime Minister said.

However, Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said that BJP has lost important allies and it only has “CBI, ED and I-T”.

He asked if BRS leaders have been bitten “by a mad dog” that they will join the BJP-led NDA.

“This PM is so inconsistent, he says that BRS funded Congress in Karnataka and that he has not allowed us in NDA. Have we been bitten by a mad dog that we will join NDA? Today many parties including Shiv Sena, JD(U), TDP, and Shiromani Akali Dal have left BJP…Who is with you? Who do you have except CBI, ED and I-T,” the Telangana minister said.