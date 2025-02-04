SCO Secretary-General Yermekbayev arrives in India for first official visit

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, on his first official visit to India.

“Warm welcome to Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on his first official visit to India,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

“This visit underscores our commitment to enhancing regional cooperation, security, and trade & economic development,” the MEA added.

During his visit, Yermekbayev will meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at South Block and Minster of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at Hyderabad House, as per an official statement.

Advertisement

He will also address the Indian Council of World Affairs at Sapru House. He will lay a wreath at Rajghat upon his arrival.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishkanar signed eight outcome documents highlighting India’s contributions during the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad on October 16, 2024.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Jaishankar had brought to attention India’s own global initiatives and national endeavours which are “strongly relevant for the SCO” and highlighted the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE, practising Yoga and promoting millets to Global Biofuel Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance along with the value of digital public infrastructure, and women-led development.

“Developing a dialogue on the idea of One Earth, One Family, One Future. Outcomes of India initiatives like SCO Startup Forum, SWG on Startups and Innovation and Traditional Medicine welcomed by SCO members. DPI & Digital inclusion becoming part of SCO cooperation framework. SCO taking inspiration from Mission LiFE to achieving UNSDGs,” the EAM had said.

The EAM also reaffirmed the need for fair and balanced connectivity projects that comply with international law and align with the goals of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter.