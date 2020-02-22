Schools in the Kashmir valley will reopen after about seven months on 24 February.

The schools had been shut due to tension following the abrogation of the Article 370 on 5 August last year.

Although the government had a few months ago announced the reopening of schools, but most parents were afraid of sending their children to schools also because of terror threats.

A famous private school in Srinagar reopened on Thursday.

An official spokesman said on Saturday that the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, (DSEK) is all set to re-open the schools on 24 February after winter break in Kashmir Division.

Director School Education, Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik said that all arrangements have been put in place in this regard. He said that the timing for the schools falling within the Srinagar’s municipal limits will be 10 am to 3 pm while in rest of Kashmir division timing will be 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The Director urged the teachers to work with dedication for building capacities of the students for their better future. He said that last year students proved their mettle and now it is our responsibility to extend our support to them and redouble efforts to get their syllabus completed well in time.

The Field Officers were instructed to visit schools regularly to monitor the follow up of academic planner for timely accomplishment of set targets.