SC vacates Telangana HC stay order: ‘Jhund’ to release on OTT

The Supreme Court in its order today vacated the stay of the Telangana High Court order which had stayed the release of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi movie ‘Jhund’ on the Over the Top (OTT) platform.
Now with the go ahead of the Supreme Court today, the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi movie ‘Jhund’ on the Over the Top (OTT) platform will be released.
A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice AS Bopanna passed the order today on the appeal filed by the filmmaker, Nandi Chinni Kumar.
While staying the order of the Telangana High Court, the Supreme Court said, “prima facie found that the order of the High Court was against the balance of convenience. The High Court has overlooked the principles with regard to grant of interim relief.”
The High Court had, on April 29, ordered status quo concerning the release of the movie on OTT platforms in an interim order passed on a plea by Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar.
The filmmaker had moved the apex court in appeal against the Telangana High Court order.
While granting interim relief to the filmmaker, the top court listed the case for final disposal on 13 May.
“Impugned Order stayed. SLP (Special Leave Petition) listed for final disposal on Friday next”, the bench of the Supreme Court said.
Earlier in March, the Telangana HC had dismissed a petition filed by Kumar seeking recall of a January 2021 order where the suit for damages filed by him was disposed of as withdrawn pursuant to a settlement agreement, while imposing a cost of ₹10 lakh.
The plea claimed that the settlement agreement was based on fraud and misrepresentation. However, his prayer was rejected.