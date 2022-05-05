SC vacates Telangana HC stay order: ‘Jhund’ to release on OTT

The Supreme Court in its order today vacated the stay of the Telangana High Court order which had stayed the release of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi movie ‘Jhund’ on the Over the Top (OTT) platform.

Now with the go ahead of the Supreme Court today, the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Hindi movie ‘Jhund’ on the Over the Top (OTT) platform will be released.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice AS Bopanna passed the order today on the appeal filed by the filmmaker, Nandi Chinni Kumar.

While staying the order of the Telangana High Court, the Supreme Court said, “prima facie found that the order of the High Court was against the balance of convenience. The High Court has overlooked the principles with regard to grant of interim relief.”