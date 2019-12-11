The Supreme Court on Thursday will begin the in-chamber hearing on the review petition challenging the November 9 verdict in Ayodhya title dispute.

A total of 18 review petitions have been filed in the court in connection with the Ayodhya verdict for which the in-chamber hearing will begin at 1:40 pm on Thursday.

The five-judge bench which will hear the review petitions will be headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and comprises of Ashok Bhushan, S.A. Nazeer, D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjiv Khanna.

The previous bench which gave Ayodhya verdict was headed by former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who retired on November 17. In the new arrangement, his position has been taken by SA Bobde and Justice Sanjiv Khanna is the new induction in the bench.

On Wednesday, the Nirmohi Akhara filed a review seeking clarification on its role and extent of representation of Nirmohi Akhara in the trust directed to be created through the SC judgment.

“It is submitted the role of Nirmohi Akhara has not been spelled out with specificity which is necessary to rule out ambiguity and future disputes,” said Akhara in its review plea.

It contends that the extent of its role is not spelled out in the direction and instead left to the central government. It also sought restoration of its other temples.

In its historic judgment on November 9 on the decades-old land dispute in Ayodhya, the apex court had alloted the disputed site for the construction of Ram Temple. It also granted a separate five-acre land at a prominent place in Ayodhya for construction of mosque.