SC stays HC’s pre-arrest protection to Kadapa MP

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Telangana High Court order protecting from arrest YSR Congress Lok Sabha member from Kadapa YS Avinash Reddy accused in the murder of his uncle and former parliamentarian YS Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019.

Also putting on hold the proceedings before the High Court and issuing notice to Avinash Reddy, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, however, asked the Central Bureau of Investigation not to arrest Avinash Reddy till Aoril 24 – the next date of hearing.

The apex court questioned the High Court order observing what kind of order is this from the High Court.

Late YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, Sunitha Narreddy, has approached the top court challenging the High Court order not to arrest Avinash Reddy until the 25th of this month.

The Telangana High court while protecting Avinash Reddy from any coercive action by the CBI, which is investigating the case, had asked Avinash Reddy to co-operate with the investigation.

Avinash Reddy is a cousin of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Besides Avinash Reddy, the CBI is questioning his father YS Bhaskar Reddy who was arrested last week. The investigating agency is also probing Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, who too was arrested last week.

The CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.