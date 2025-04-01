SC slams Prayagraj Development Authority for ‘inhuman and illegal’ demolitions, orders Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim

The Supreme Court on Tuesday condemned the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) for its “inhuman and illegal” demolition of houses without following due process of law. Emphasizing that the right to shelter is an integral part of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, the court directed the PDA to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to each affected victim.

Stating that the unlawful demolition of houses in Prayagraj “shocks our conscience,” a bench comprising Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan criticized the PDA’s actions, asserting that “residential structures of citizens cannot be demolished in such a manner.”

The bench expressed particular concern that the houses were demolished within 24 hours of a notice being affixed. All the demolished houses belonged to members of the Muslim community, including a lawyer and a professor, among others.

Denouncing the PDA’s conduct, the bench remarked, “Carrying out demolitions in this manner demonstrates insensitivity and high-handedness on the part of the statutory authority.”

The court directed the PDA to compensate each affected house owner with ₹10 lakh within six weeks.

In its order, the Supreme Court stated, “Considering the illegal demolition, which violates the appellants’ rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, we direct the Prayagraj Development Authority to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to each appellant.”

During the hearing, the petitioners’ advocate informed the bench that they lacked the financial resources to rebuild their demolished homes.

The Supreme Court’s ruling came in response to petitions filed by Zulfiquar Haider, Shahnaz Parvin, Ali Ahmed Fatmi, Naila Fatmi, Baby Maimuna, and Ahmad Ali—among them a lawyer, a professor, and three others, who had challenged the demolitions.

The petitioners had earlier approached the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court, on March 8, 2021, dismissed their pleas against the demolition.