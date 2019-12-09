Supreme Court on Monday, on a plea filed by the lawyers seeking disciplinary action against police personnel who sat on protest, sought placing of orders by the Delhi High Court on the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari court complex.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra while hearing the plea said that it doesn’t want to start a parallel proceeding since the high court is seized of the matter.

The bench also comprising Justice Indira Banerjee, said it would like to see what orders have been passed by the high court.

“We are not dismissing your petition now. You place the orders of the high court. We want to see what high court has done and whether something more is required to be done,” the bench told petitioner advocate GS Mani.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on December 16.

On November 2, a clash over minor parking issue broke out between police and lawyers in Tis Hazari court complex. As per the reports, at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised.

The issue didn’t come to rest as two days later, the lawyers of six district courts in Delhi went on strike which was called off on November 15.

On November 5, thousands of police personnel staged a dharna outside the Police Headquarters at ITO demanding action against the lawyers involved in the violence.

Later the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incidents and ordered a judicial inquiry headed by Justice (retd) SP Garg.