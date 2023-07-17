SC permits 2008 Bengaluru serial blast accused to stay in Kerala

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Abdul Nazir Maudany – accused in 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case and the leader of Peoples Democratic Party – to stay in his hometown Kollam in Kerala as it relaxed the bail conditions earlier imposed on him by the top court while granting him bail on July 11, 2014.

Relaxing the bail condition, a bench of Justice A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh modified the earlier April 17, 2023 order permitting Maudany to stay in Kollam. The court directed Maudany to report to the nearest police station in Kollam once every 15 days.

The bench on Monday noted that the examination of witnesses in the 2008 serial bomb blast case has been completed and the matter is being argued before the concerned court – 34th Additional City Civil Judge at Bangalore – which could take some time.

The bench said that Maudany shall report to the Kollam police and go to such a place as he desires. The court permitted the jurisdictional court in Bangalore to seek for such details from the police station in the Kollam district.

Abdul Nazir Maudany had earlier urged the court to ease his bail conditions and allow him to stay in his hometown.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Maudany.

Earlier, a top court bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi (since retired) and Justice Bela M. Trivedi by April 17, 2023, order had permitted Maudany to go to Kerala for one month till July 8, 2023, to meet his ailing parents. The bench, while permitting Maudany to visit Kerala for one month to meet his ailing parents, had modified its (top court’s) July 11, 2014, order granting Maudany bail but restricting him to the Bengaluru city.

By July 11, 2014 order while releasing him on bail, the top court had said that he would remain in Bengaluru city and had permitted Karnataka government to take all steps to prevent him from escaping from its jurisdiction and put him under surveillance.

In 2008, eight serial bomb blasts rocked the Bengaluru city, resulting in one death and several injured.