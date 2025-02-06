SC orders protection for Discovery officials against threats over series on Asaram

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, granted interim protection to the officials of Discovery Communications India who are allegedly facing threats after the release of a documentary series, “Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu”.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice KV Viswanathan ordered the police authorities of Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu to ensure the protection to the officials of the broadcasting channel and its properties.

Observing that it may not be possible for the petitioners – Discovery Communications India and its officials – to approach different high courts where their staff may be posted, the bench issued notice to the Central government and the police authorities in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu and posted the matter in the week coming March 3, 2025.

“Issue notice, returnable in the week commencing 3rd March 2025. In the meanwhile, we request the police authorities to ensure that the petitioner gets to use their office and no threats by way of physical harm are extended to the petitioners,” the bench ordered.

The top court order came on a petition by Discovery Communications India and its senior staff members based in different states across the country.

The channel that released the documentary on self-styled godman Asaram Bapu said that several hate comments against the Discovery channel and persons associated with it were received on the social media accounts of the Broadcasters.

The advocate appearing for the channel told the bench that it has become increasingly difficult for the petitioners to travel freely across the country.

The petitioners’ channel claimed that the documentary on Asaram Bapu was based on public records, court orders, and witness testimonies. After the documentary was released on the OTT platform Discovery +, the petitioners claimed to have received threats.

The petition stated, “The series sheds light on the life of Asaram Bapu, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader currently serving a life sentence for crimes including rape and murder since 2018. It presents factual insights based on public records, witness testimonials and judicial records.”

The petition said it was seeking protection in the light of threats and criminal intimidation from groups claiming to be Asaram’s supporters, fans, followers, and devotees.

The plea said on January 30, a mob gathered outside their Mumbai office, creating a ruckus, though the police dispersed the crowd, no action was taken against the perpetrators.

Asaram, serving life imprisonment in rape cases, is currently on bail on medical grounds.