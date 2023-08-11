The Supreme Court on Thursday launched ‘SuSwagatam’, an online facility to generate online electronic passes for the visitors to enter the top court’s premises.

The portal, named SuSwagatam, allows visitors, litigants, counsel, judicial law clerks, staff, parties in the cases, and journalists to apply for electronic passes online.

Under the earlier procedure, visitors had to stand in queues at the E-Sewa Kendra, to get paper passes before entry was allowed into the court’s premises and it used to take a long time to get the pass.

The launch of SuSwagatam is another step in continuation of various e-governance initiatives taken by the Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, said the press release from the Supreme Court.

“Supreme Court of India, today launches another citizen centric service, SuSwagatam, a web-based and mobile-friendly application that allows a user to register oneself online and request for ePass. The application has been launched to simplify visitor management at the apex court for advocates, litigants, citizens and all stakeholders,” it said.

The portal’s access control entry/exit software allow the users, to register themselves online and request ePasses for various purposes, such as attending court hearings, visiting office blocks, litigants’ meeting advocates, or visiting the press lounge.

SuSwagatam allows users to choose different validity periods for their ePasses, depending on their needs and police clearance certificates.

“The portal also provides role-based secure logins for different types of users where they can upload their proof of identity and capture their live photo during the registration process. Users can scan the QR code on their ePasses, delivered through email and the portal, at the entry and exit gates of the court premises, simplifying the whole access control Entry/Exit process,” apex court added.

SuSwagatam will enable a user to avoid long queues, and have a paperless entry pass (ePass) for access at the apex court.

“The SuSwagatam portal has been tested as a pilot project since July 25, 2023 and has received positive feedback from the users. More than 10,000 ePasses have been issued through the portal in the testing phase. The launch of Suswagatam is yet another step under the visionary guidance of the Chief Justice of India, Dr. Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, to promote citizen friendly access to justice delivery systems and to enhance the convenience and efficiency of the court operations and services through the use of latest technology,” the statement by the top court stated.

The portal can be accessed at https://suswagatam.sci.gov.in/