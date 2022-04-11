SC issues notice to Centre on petition seeking leniency in child adoption

The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Centre after hearing a petition seeking leniency in the adoption modalities in the country.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre on the petition filed by the The Temple of Healing through its secretary Piyush Saxena.

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre, after hearing q plea filed by The Temple of Healing seeking preparation of an Adoption scheme by Ministry of Women and Child development.

“The petition has merits and thereby we issue notice to the Central government in the issue. We will see and wait for the replies of the Centre,” the Supreme Court said.

Justice Chandrachud asked the petitioner, Secretary of the organization, what is his interest in the adoption scenario in India.

Petitioner-in Person told the Supreme court that his passion in life is to work for the betterment of society and looking at the difficulties face by orphans and parents who wish to adopt, he has approached the court.

The Supreme Court, before issuing notice to the Centre, said that we are satisfied that this a genuine petition. We will issue notice.

The Supreme Court also expressed its concern about problems related with adoptions, and said, there was an inter-country adoption where a child went through different parents and there are many instances of abuse.

The Supreme Court agreed with the petitioner and said that that you are right, we can’t let the orphans suffer. We must come up with a water-tight policy.

The Petitioner told the Supreme Court about various instances where the CWC (Child Welfare Committe) denieed the adoption applications on minor and irrelevant grounds.

“We have understood your point, which is why we are issuing notice,” the bench of the Supreme Court said.