All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday expressed his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

Expressing discontent, Owaisi said that the Supreme Court is indeed “supreme but not infallible” and termed the judgment as a victory of “faith over facts”.

In what will go down in history as one of its most landmark verdicts, the Supreme Court on Saturday granted the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple, and ruled that the Muslims will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site.

Owaisi expressed apprehension that the Sangh Pariwar will now target other mosques, including those at Mathura and Kashi.

The Hyderabad MP also cautioned that the country was heading on the path of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

The AIMIM chief said his personal view is to reject the Supreme Court’s offer of the “suitable and appropriate” 5-acre land in Ayodhya for the Sunni Board.

Owaisi further told reporters that those who demolished the Babri Masjid were entrusted with the land to build Ram temple. “If Babri Masjid was not demolished on December 6, 1992, what would have been the judgment of the Supreme Court,” he asked.

Owaisi also hit out at the Congress, saying that the party has “shown its true colours” through its reaction on the Supreme Court verdict.

He invoked the incident during Rajiv Gandhi’s time when the locks were opened and idols were placed after which the mosque was demolished.

“Congress has shown their true colours, but for Congress party’s deceitfulness and hypocrisy, idols would not have been placed in 1949. Had the locks not been opened by Rajiv Gandhi, the masjid would still be there. Had Narasimha Rao discharged his duties, the masjid would still be there,” he said.

The locks of the Babri Masjid were opened in February 1986 on the order of the District Court of Faizabad.