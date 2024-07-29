SC declines to entertain PIL challenging cancellation of UGC-NET exam

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the Central government’s decision to cancel the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) following the alleged question paper leak.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, dismissed the plea noting that it was filed by a lawyer and not a candidate who was personally affected by the cancellation of the June exam.

The UGC-NET that was earlier scheduled to be held in June by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled over the allegation of question paper leak.

On June 19, the Central government had ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

“Why are you (lawyer) coming? Let the students come here themselves,” CJI Chandrachud told advocate Ujjawal Gaur, who has filed the PIL as a petitioner.

The bench said its dismissal of the plea would not prevent any candidate affected by the cancellation of exam from seeking relief.

“While dismissing the plea, we note that we have not foreclosed the right of any affected candidate to approach the Court. Dismissed,” the bench said in its brief order.

The PIL by advocate Gaur has also sought a direction to immediately stay the proposed re-examination of the UGC-NET until the CBI completes its inquiry into the allegations of paper leak.

The exam for UGC-NET determines the eligibility of candidates to pursue research opportunities, including Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Senior Research Fellowship (SRF).