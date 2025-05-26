SC Collegium recommends elevation of three High Court judges to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, on Monday recommended the elevation of three senior High Court judges to the apex court.

In its meeting held on May 26, 2025, the Collegium proposed the names of Justice NV Anjaria, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court; Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court; and Justice AS Chandurkar, Judge of the Bombay High Court, for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court of India.

With the Supreme Court currently functioning with 31 judges against the sanctioned strength of 34, the proposed elevations are expected to fill crucial vacancies—particularly in view of the upcoming retirement of Justice Bela M. Trivedi, scheduled for June 9.

Justice Anjaria began his legal practice at the Gujarat High Court in August 1988. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on November 21, 2011, and became a permanent judge on September 6, 2013. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 25, 2024.

Justice Bishnoi enrolled as an advocate on July 8, 1989, and practiced primarily at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Jodhpur. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013, and became a permanent judge on January 7, 2015. He assumed office as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024.

Justice Chandurkar enrolled as an advocate in July 1988, initially practicing in Mumbai before shifting his legal practice to Nagpur in 1992. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013, and has served extensively on the Nagpur Bench of the High Court.

With this recommendation, the apex court aims to strengthen its bench in terms of judicial experience, regional representation, and the efficient handling of its growing caseload.