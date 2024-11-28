SC Collegium recommends elevation of Delhi HC Chief Justice Manmohan as top court judge

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, on Thursday, unanimously recommended the elevation of Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Manmohan as a judge of the apex court.

A statement by the top court collegium said, “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th November 2024 deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.”

“While recommending his name (of Justice Manmohan), the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court of Delhi. The Supreme Court Collegium has, therefore, unanimously recommended that Mr. Justice Manmohan be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India”, says the statement.

“Justice Manmohan was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Delhi on 13th March 2008 and has been functioning as the Chief Justice of that High Court since 29th September 2024. Justice Manmohan stands at Serial number two in the combined all-India seniority of High Court judges, and he is the senior-most Judge in the High Court of Delhi”, reads the statement.

Besides Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, other members of the Supreme Court collegium are Justice B R Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice Abhay S Oka.